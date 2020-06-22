SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A popular event that connects kittens with their forever homes will be taking place online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cat Adoption Team (CAT) says "Kitten Palooza" adoptions will happen virtually on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27.
On Sunday, June 28, adopters will go to the shelter to pick up their kitten during the Kitten Palooza Pick-up Parade.
"We transitioned to online adoptions with contactless pickup in April and it’s been going well so far,” says Karen Green, CAT’s executive director. “Moving a big event like Kitten Palooza online presents some extra challenges, but it means we can keep people safe while still helping cats find loving new homes.”
People interested in adopting will be able to browse kitten profiles and submit applications online at event.adopets.com/kittenpalooza.
CAT says new kittens will be added to the site hourly from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 26 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 27.
For more details about the event, visit catadoptionteam.org/palooza.
