Cat Adoption Team of Sherwood taking in cats to help animal shelter near Milepost 97 Fire

SHERWOOD, OR (KTPV) - The Cat Adoption Team of Sherwood is taking in cats and kittens to help an animal shelter near the Milepost 97 Fire in Douglas County.
The Cat Adoption Team is sending its animal transport van to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg to pick up more than 60 cats and kittens.
Those animals were in the Roseburg shelter prior to the fire. By taking them in, it will free up space and resources at Saving Grace, which is working to assist animals that have been affected by the fire burning off Interstate 5 near Canyonville.
The Milepost 97 Fire had burned more than 13,000 acres and threatened 586 homes by Thursday.
“We’ve been working with Saving Grace for years,” says Karen Green, CAT’s executive director. “When they reached out for support because of the fire, we immediately started making plans to help.”
A trained Cat Adoption Team volunteer will drive the cats and kittens to the CAT shelter in Sherwood. The medical team and shelter staff will then provide intake exams and any necessary medical care, such as vaccinations, treatment for parasites, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery.
Many kittens and cats are available for adoption from CAT immediately. The shelter hopes to have most of the Saving Grace cats ready for adoption by the weekend.
For more, go to catadoptionteam.org.
