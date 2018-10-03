PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A cat burglar with sticky paws is on the prowl in southeast Portland, pawing everything he can find.
It’s the purr-fect crime for a suspect that really is the cat’s meow.
“He’s got good taste,” Deanna Crouch told FOX 12.
Outside Crouch’s home on Southeast Ceasar Chavez & Flavel you’ll find a clothesline with this week’s kitty catch.
Everything from a little girl’s slipper, to a sweater and a collection of washcloths were pinned on it Wednesday afternoon, all stolen by Marley.
Who is Marley, you ask?
Her klepto-kitty.
“I had over 600 items he collected in three years,” she explained.
It started when Marley stole a neighbor’s dog toy and brought it home. They kept replacing it, and he kept taking it.
His criminal record grew from there, and Crouch said she never knows what Marley will bring home.
“It’s like Christmas,” she said. “The kids are great, they love the line. They see it and then they’re excited if their stuff made it.”
Whenever neighbors are missing a gardening glove, or a child is missing a t-shirt, it’s the clothesline outside her house they check first.
A sign by the line reads: “Are these yours? Our kitty is a klepto cat.”
It’s all in a day’s meow, but his ‘treasures’ aren’t always pleasant.
“He’s brought in diapers and gross things,” she explained.
By now, Marley is a neighborhood staple.
With a nearby church and school, there are always people walking around and he’s figured out how to get in to a few nearby homes and yards.
Luckily, his furry feline antics usually bring a laugh.
“I think it’s great he’s putting a smile on people’s faces, it’s introduced me to the neighborhood like in no other ways,” she added. “The sign works!”
