MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say 32 people were displaced after flames ripped through a Clackamas County Housing building late Wednesday morning, killing a resident’s cat.
Crews rushed to the Hillside Manor in the 2800 block of Hillside Court just before 10:30 a.m. and were notified there was an active fire on the building’s third floor.
The incident was upgraded to a commercial fire and additional fire units responded.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and rescued a cat from a unit, giving it high flow oxygen. Another cat was found dead. No people were hurt in the fire, Clackamas Fire District #1 says.
The 29 adults and two kids were displaced from the building due to extensive water damage. The Red Cross says it is helping to provide residents with temporary housing accommodations.
Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
