VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Three people have been displaced by a house fire that killed a cat Saturday evening in Vancouver.
Vancouver Fire Department firefighters, in addition to members of Clark County Fire District 6, responded to the 2100 block of East 8th Street on the report of a residential fire.
In total, five fire engines, one ladder truck and three battalion chiefs went to the scene. The owner of the 2-story home called 911 to report that a fire started inside the home’s kitchen.
When crews arrived at the home, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence. The fire was growing rapidly inside the home, so firefighters immediately pulled a hose line to stop the fire from spreading.
Additional firefighters responded to help, and the fire’s growth was stopped by an aggressive interior response.
Fortunately, the fire was under control less than 20 minutes after the time of dispatch. Unfortunately, a cat inside the home was unable to escape and died in the fire.
VFD said one resident was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but did not require any additional medical care.
The fire displaced three people who are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.
VFD would like to remind the public of the following fire safety tips:
• Use caution when cooking
• Have a fire extinguisher readily available in the event of a fire
• Never go back into a burning structure for pets or personal items
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.