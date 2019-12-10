VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - It has been six months since a Vancouver family lost everything in a house fire.
In that time they’ve been working to find some sense of normalcy. Last Thursday they got just that.
On June 2, 2019, Flames ripped through Amanda Stevens’ home just a day after her daughter’s second birthday. I the fire they lost their dog named Diesel, a cat named Hemi took off. They thought the Feline was gone and would never been seen again.
“He loves his snuggles that is for sure,” Stevens said.
She and Hemi have shared a 16-year bond up until the fire happened in June. Stevens said they searched and searched but never were able to find the feline.
“Deep down I just hoped that if anything someone found him and decided to take him in even if you know he didn’t come home to us he was in a home,” Stevens said.
Six months later a post on Facebook would reunite the two.
“It is amazing to think about his journey over the past six months that he is even where he is at right now,” Stevens said.
On Dec. 5, she noticed a post on a Vancouver lost pet Facebook page. It was a post by Donna Larsen who says a neighbor had found a cat on the Burnt Creek Trail in Vancouver.
“A neighbor found a cat and brought it to me,” Larsen read, “found a few days ago but has obviously been on its own for a long time.”
Larsen said she helps stray cats all the time in Vancouver, it is something she is known for in her community.
“My mother in law says there is a sign on I-5 with directions to Donna’s house if you are a cat in need,” Larsen said. “If you land on my door step I will help you out.”
Within a matter of hours of the post Stevens was able to be reunited with Hemi.
“Amanda came over immediately,” Larsen said. “She wanted to come over right then, she came, she just burst out crying, I thought I lost you, I thought I lost you.”
“It was a very emotional day because we didn’t think he was going to, we were ever going to see him again,” Stevens said.
Hemi will be on antibiotics for the next week or two.
