VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One firefighters was hurt Tuesday morning as crews rescued a cat from a burning home in Vancouver.
Crews rushed to the 13200 block of Northeast 59th Street at approximately 9:50 a.m., with dispatch noting that someone on scene had reportedly gone inside the burning home and had not come out.
Additional resources were called after firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the structure and an adjacent tree that was also catching fire.
As additional crews arrived, they were sent inside to extinguish the interior fire and search the home. No one was inside, but crews did find a cat and returned to its owner.
In total, about 25 firefighters responded to the scene, according to fire officials. It took crews about 23 minutes to douse the flames, with some firefighters remaining on scene after to ensure all hot spots had been extinguished.
One resident was examined at the scene but declined transport. The resident was displaced and will be staying with an area family member.
One firefighters suffered a minor injury, received medical care, and returned to work, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.