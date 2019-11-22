COLUMBIA CITY, OR (KPTV) – Chester, a cat shot by a pellet gun while sunbathing in his yard, is dead, according his owner.
Chester’s owner, Tabatha Barry, says she and her husband put him down because he was not showing progress, including not being able to go off pain medication.
“He was not able to go to the bathroom…he was not able to stand…I did not want him to suffer or be in pain anymore,” Barry said.
According to Barry, Chester was shot Tuesday morning while sunbathing in their front yard in Columbia City. When she went to check on him, she says he was dragging his back legs up the steps to the front door.
“I just instantly grabbed him, put him inside,” Barry said. “I had blood on my hands.”
Barry took Chester to Midway Veterinary Hospital, where they told her that Chester had been shot and showed her an X-ray of the bullet in his spine.
So far, police say there are no leads, but a neighbor says they saw a woman dump the cat from a cardboard box in front of Barry’s home.
On Friday, Barry said she was heartbroken but grateful for all the love and support. She said Chester spent his last two hours with her and her husband eating bacon.
“He will forever be missed it will never be the same in our family,” Barry said.
