PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Thefts of catalytic converters have become an epidemic in the Portland metro area and one man captured someone attempting to remove one from a van in northeast Portland.
FOX 12 spoke to the neighbor behind the camera on Tuesday afternoon.
Chad Hepner said he has had two catalytic converters stolen from his vehicles this year. While thieves might get a few hundred dollars at a scrap metal dealer, replacing them can cost more than $2,000.
"I want to see him get recognized on video. I want to see him go to jail. Because these poor people that owned the van? They didn't deserve this. I didn't deserve this, and nobody else that got their catalytic converter cut deserved - deserves that either," Hepner, said.
He did capture a very clear look at the suspect. Hepner also captured the license plate of the car the man used to drive away.
Portland police say that car and the van were both stolen.
Victims of catalytic converter thefts hope some new legislation will help reduce the skyrocketing numbers of these crimes.
Senate Bill 803 would ban scrap metal businesses from buying used catalytic converters from non-commercial sellers. It also requires commercial sellers to retain the make, model, year and vehicle identification number from each catalytic converter they buy.
That new law would go into effect January 1.