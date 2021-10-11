PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a quick crime that brings in quick cash.
“I would say that if the person who takes it is getting less than $500 dollars, they’re probably doing it wrong,” said Cale Pelton.
Pelton, manager of Atomic Auto in northeast Portland, is talking about catalytic converters. The part is a magnet for thieves, because it contains expensive metals inside.
“I would say that between 2020 and 2021 it increased,” said Pelton. “So far this year, we’ve done from the same time last year, about 100 more cats so far,” he said.
“They got mine,” said Emily Moore.
Moore lives in Eugene. She told FOX 12 she left her car in a hotel parking garage near PDX in late August, while visiting Disneyland with her family. But she came back from the happiest place on earth, to a not so happy sound.
“My husband went down to go pick our car up and as he was bringing it up, the noise was crazy,” said Moore. “It was like a Mack Truck semi.”
“It did not sound like my Honda Pilot and he got out of the car immediately and said someone had sawed off the catalytic converter.”
Moore said it cost her about $2,000 to fix. She told FOX 12 she also just got her car back last week, due to supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic.
“It definitely put a sour taste in our mouths for the end of our trip,” she said.
Oregon lawmakers are trying to crack down on these crimes, by passing Senate Bill 803. It’ll require scrap metal businesses to only buy converters from sellers they can verify. The bill is set to go into effect in January.
“I think it’s a great start,” said Pelton. “It will be the enforcement of the bill that becomes an issue, but it’s great that more people are learning about it and understand about catalytic converter theft.”
Pelton said once drivers understand about catalytic converter thefts, they can take steps toward protection. He recommends installing a special shield that costs around $300-$400.
“It’s the easiest solution that we’ve seen so far,” said Pelton.