Catalytic converter thief sentenced to 366 days in prison

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney's office announced a man was given 366 days in prison on Wednesday for stealing a catalytic converter. The part contains expensive metals that can be sold for several hundred dollars each to scrap metal businesses.
Dereck Conant pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
The DA’s office says this appears to be the first time that prosecutor’s office in Oregon has secured a conviction for the crime of unlawful use of a motor vehicle under the theory that the suspect jacked-up the victim’s vehicle to then steal the catalytic converter.
On November 14, 2020, the victim parked her vehicle at the Multnomah County Albina library. After work the librarian started her vehicle and heard unusually loud sounds so she left the vehicle in place and got a ride home. The next day the victim’s neighbor, who is a mechanic, looked at the vehicle and determined the sound’s source to be from the missing catalytic converter.
Video from the library shows it took approximately two minutes to lift the vehicle up, steal the catalytic converter and lower the vehicle back to ground.
