Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Multnomah Co.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after they say someone stole about 20 catalytic converters from local school buses.
This happened in the Reynolds School District transportation lot.
In total the district says it caused about $70,000 in damage. School leaders say it has 115 buses so there shouldn’t be any significant delays.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday morning students in PPS were left waiting for a bus that never showed up.
If you know anything about the thefts you are asked to give the sheriff’s office a call.
