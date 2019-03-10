Cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Southeast arrive in Oregon

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Nearly 150 animals from the Southeast touched down at the Hillsboro airport Sunday afternoon.
The cats and dogs were in shelters across Alabama. Last Sunday, the area was hit by severe storms that dropped tornadoes and left nearly two dozen people dead.
Since the storms hit, the Humane Society of the United States has been working to free up animal shelter space in Alabama and Georgia.
This is Ebangeline. She just arrived from Alabama along with 146 other pets. They were brought to the NW to help give shelters in Alabama and Georgia some room after last Sunday’s deadly tornados. pic.twitter.com/X4AJ7MpU4w— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 10, 2019
Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, 102 dogs and 45 cats arrived by plane. They were greeted by an army of people from animal shelters from Seattle to Lincoln County and everywhere in between.
The animals were in shelters before the tornadoes hit.
“When we get the call to help after a disaster, our goal is to always say ‘yes,’” said Sharon Harmon, CEO of the Oregon Humane Society. “Our team is working very hard to make sure we can accommodate this influx of pets while still helping our regular shelter partners.”
The various shelters say they hope to have the animals ready for adoption about mid-week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.