32 cats from trailer crash in Central Oregon sent to OHS in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society has taken in more than 40 cats in the last week from central Oregon.
32 of the cats arrived on Thursday afternoon. The felines were involved in a vehicle crash in October when a truck and trailer ran off the road in Prineville.
More than 40 cats, 10 dogs, and a rabbit were discovered inside the trailer and transported to Humane Society of the Ochocos. The owners were cited with animal neglect by Oregon State Police.
The 32 cats that arrived at the Oregon Humane Society on Thursday afternoon were being rehabilitated at the Humane Society of the Ochocos. They will now receive additional medical care and find their forever homes in the Portland area, along with 11 other cats that were transported from the Humane Society of the Ochocos to OHS last week.
Humane Society of the Ochocos reached out to OHS for help last week since many of the cats need ongoing medical care. The cats are coming to OHS as part of the Second Chance program, which transfers close to 8,000 pets to OHS each year from other shelters that take in more animals than they are able to adopt out.
“Humane Society of the Ochoco’s has done an amazing job taking care of these cats.” Laura Klink with OHS said. “You know, a lot of folks in the community that really loved these cats and so they have come to us here today at the Oregon Humane Society for additional medical care.”
There is no current timeline on when the cats will be up for adoption. It is all dependent on how their medical treatment goes in Portland.
