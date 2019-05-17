PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is searching for special homes for five cats who were rescued from neglect in Marion County.
OHS said the cats are from a group of more than 30 cats who were brought to the Willamette Humane Society in December in a case led by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The five cats that were transferred to OHS were emaciated, dehydrated, had overgrown claws and some had trouble standing from weakness, according to OHS. The cats were in intensive care for several days.
For the past four months, the cats have been in OHS foster homes while they continued to recover.
OHS said several of the cats had to learn to walk and have formed special bonds.
"It's humbling to see their resiliency," said Deborah Carnaghi, OHS foster parent who is caring for four of the cats. "They really help each other, physically and emotionally."
The cats looking for special homes are:
- Ella and Nina (bonded pair)
- Sugar and Spice (bonded pair)
- Swan
Anyone interested in adopting the cats must schedule an appointment by contacting foster@oregonhumane.org. OHS staff will meet with potential adopters to discuss their ongoing care and special needs.
You can learn about the cats on the OHS adoptable cats page.
