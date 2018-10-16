UNION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A semi-truck hauling cattle hit a guardrail and flipped on Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
The deadly crash occurred in a westbound lane of the road in Union County near milepost 284.
OSP confirms the driver of the semi died at the scene. Multiple cattle were also killed.
Troopers said several cattle escaped and were running loose on the freeway.
It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to flip. No other vehicles were involved.
Investigators are working to determine additional details.
