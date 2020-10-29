GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12's most wanted stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from an electronics store Tuesday, and the theft was caught on camera.
The owner of the business then saw one of the stolen items listed for sale on an app.
The theft occurred at Outrageous Audio, located at 19140 Southeast Stark Street.
Security footage shows three suspects stealing an $800 amplifier and a $500 stereo.
Shop owner Blane Hartleb told FOX 12 he believes the suspects planned the crime.
In the video, two men and one woman are seen entering the store, then gathering in the back to talk.
Two of the suspects then distract the store employees while the third walks out the door with the amplifier.
That suspect then comes back in, grabs the stereo and leaves.
The most shocking thing to Hartleb is that the suspects had to have known they were being recorded.
“These people were so brazen, they saw themselves being filmed right here at the counter. There they are… there's all three of them right there. They knew the cameras were going and they were in here for 10 to 15 minutes, implementing their plan,” he said.
Shortly after the theft, Hartleb saw the amplifier for sale on OfferUp.
He said Gresham police know about the ad and are investigating.
Hartleb said this year has been rough on small businesses like his store.
Outrageous Audio had to close for a few weeks at the start of the pandemic, so a $1,300 loss hits hard.
Anyone who may recognize any of the suspects is asked to call Gresham police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
That's Outrageous!
No crime here, just the Burn Loot Murder crowd restocking.
Brazen? Why wouldn't they be when they know the new Malnormal County DA won't do anything to them? Criminals in this town know it's open season on anything they want to steal, anything they want to destroy. They can even get away with assaulting police officers and setting fires to buildings..and nothing will happen to them. Is it any wonder why shootings have doubled in 2020? This is what you get with liberal "defund the police because of George Floyd" policies.
Small businesses are being hit hard by shop lifting, on top of covid, shut downs, vandalism, broken windows and mob rules.
