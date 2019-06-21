Caught on camera: Audio from the moment a Beaverton woman walks in on burglar

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton woman walked in on a burglar inside her home, and her reaction was picked up by her neighbor's surveillance video.
Deputies say they're still looking for him after he not only got into her home, but tried to get inside a neighbor's house, too.
It happened Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. off Southwest 170th Avenue.
In surveillance video, you can hear him fiddling with the doorknob of Stephen Fiddes' home over and over while Fiddes' dogs bark.
"I was mad. I was, like, visibly shaking in anger that I couldn’t leave the job site where I was at, and go take care of business," said Fiddes when he found out what had happened.
Fiddes' camera caught the audio the moment his neighbor walks in on the suspect inside her home, about 30 minutes after he appeared to try and break into Fiddes' home.
"How did you get in? How did you get in there?" Roli Ayers can be heard saying on the video.
"I heard a noise and turned around and saw him in the house, and my reaction was to scream at him," said Ayers. "It was very nerve-wracking. I mean, I was immediately fight, flight, or freeze. And I decided fight was a good thing."
Ayers says the man managed to grab $60 - money Ayers had set out for the gardener.
"I'm calling 911!" Ayers can be heard saying on the video.
"Why? I didn't do anything," the man replies.
Deputies say they are still looking for their suspect. If you see him, call the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
