PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The owner of a brand-new car says a stranger jumped on top of his Tesla in Portland and smashed his front windshield.
Toby Wickwire says the incident occurred near Southeast 36th and Schiller Street.
Wickwire says other people nearby have also reported damage to their vehicles, but they haven’t caught it on video; Lucky for Wickwire, his new 2019 Tesla Model 3 is equipped with an always-recording dash camera, which caught the stranger jumping on the hood and using his feet to smash the glass.
WATCH - stranger jumps on brand new Tesla, smashing the front windshield. Thankfully, this car has a dash cam that’s constantly recording. The owner says this happened to two of his neighbors as well, both early this morning in SE Portland. #Fox12 #News #Portland #Caughtoncamera pic.twitter.com/EFDDNbjN16— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) August 2, 2019
“I didn’t know that you could do that,” Wickwire said, laughing. “Kinda shocking to me, that you can just jump on a windshield and completely cave it in.”
Unlike his windshield, Wickwire says his attitude is still intact.
“I’m so glad I got this footage because other people don’t have video of this guy,” Wickwire said. ‘There would have been no chance of finding out who it was.”
Wickwire says he posted about the damage online and discovered that other people’s cars were also damaged early Thursday morning.
“Turns out, a couple other people within a few blocks of where I live had the exact same thing happen,” Wickwire said.
Wickwire says he has owned his new Tesla for two weeks and put the dash camera in a week ago.
Police have not confirmed if the three cars with smashed windshields are connected. Anyone who lives in the area and saw anything, or if anyone else’s car was damaged around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, is asked to call Portland police.
