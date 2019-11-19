ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - A suspected burglar was caught on camera breaking into an Estacadar restaurant late Sunday evening and into early Monday morning.
Tiffany Anderson is the General Manager at Cazadero Steakhouse. She said an employee locked up Sunday night just after 11:30 p.m.
Not long after, a man is seen outside the building fiddling with a gated window.
She said the man leaves and comes back this time he breaks in through a back door. He disappears again only to return.
“It looks pretty professional like they really knew what they were doing,” Anderson said. “They were probably here a total of four hours, but in and out. He would leave and come back, he would leave and come back. They cut all the power to the building, they cut all of the phone lines, all the internet lines.”
On one of the trips the man is seen prying a safe from a stand and packing it out the same door he came in. Anderson said the man also broke into another safe.
He ultimately made off with more than $13,000.
“The employees are a little nervous, rightfully so, it is a lot to handle you feel pretty safe in a small town, so, 90 percent of the time we don’t worry about that kind of stuff,” Anderson said.
Staff plan to hold a fundraiser in the coming days and to donate their time to try and recoup some of the money that was stolen.
Anyone with information about the burglary case should contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
