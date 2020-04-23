Caught on camera: Car, trailer stolen from NE Portland business

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A thief was caught on camera stealing a car and trailer from a northeast Portland business.
The car’s owner, Kenny Figueras, is a mechanic and chauffeur at Prestige Limousines and Portland Black Car.
Figueras says he and his coworkers are unemployed right now, but he had just picked up a machine that he had to drop off there Monday.
He came back into the garage area only to find his car was gone.
Then, he checked the cameras which show someone driving off with it.
Figueras says to make matters worse – it’s already a difficult time – and his credit card and the ReliaCard he uses for unemployment benefits were inside.
“It was just such a surprise that somebody would walk into my place of employment and jump in my car and drive off,” he said. “It’s devastating. My wife is beside herself, you know, we’re all trying to get through this and when somebody… you lose your main transportation, that’s a real hit.”
The car is a Lexus RX 350. Anyone with information can call Portland police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
