GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A welfare check turned into a dangerous situation in Gresham on Monday morning.
Officers responded to the area near Northeast 162nd and Wasco Court at around 7:30 a.m.
Neighbor Mark Miller provided FOX 12 with video of the incident as it unfolded.
Police had guns drawn around a white car, when the driver of the car backed up, pulled forward and slammed into two police cars.
Police said the patrol cars were unoccupied at the time.
Investigators said the car was stolen. The driver ended up crashing at 160th and Burnside. The man driving the car got away and police are continuing to search for him.
A woman in the car was taken into custody and subsequently released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.