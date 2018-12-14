Caught on camera: Elderly Walmart worker struck by hit and run driver who may have been high

CLARK COUNTY – A Walmart door greeter was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a car near the store’s entrance. Witnesses said the driver of the car then ran from the scene.
Clark County responded to the Walmart, located at 900 Northeast Highway 99, on the report of a hit and run.
According to Robert Johnson, a Salvation Army red kettle volunteer who was collecting donations right outside the store’s entrance, the car narrowly missed him.
“You don’t expect someone to drive up into the Walmart entrance,” Johnson said.
The car came down a row in the store’s parking lot and blew a stop sign, Johnson said, before coming right towards the entrance. The driver appeared to be looking down.
“Thank God I jumped out of the way,” Johnson said.
But a Walmart employee, Roberts Harris, who will be 82 in February, was not so lucky. The car, which Johnson estimated was traveling 10 to 15 miles per hour, hit him and knocked him into a pallet of pellets.
“If I had been back about 12 or 18 inches, I would’ve lost both of my legs,” Harris told FOX 12 on the phone.
Harris said he went to get X-rays on his hips, but was not seriously hurt.
“I’ve been blessed to have better health than most people my age,” Harris said.
Surveillance video of the incident shows the car striking Harris, the pellets and the Salvation Army red kettle. Seconds after the car stops, the driver is seen getting out and walking away.
“He didn’t even care. He just got out of the car – all he cared about was I got to go get my dad. Like, his Dad is going to fix the 82-year-old man’s hip or something,” Johnson said.
Clark County Deputies said the suspect was soon found “sleeping or passed out on the barriers” of Interstate 5, which runs directly behind the Walmart store. After a brief struggle with deputies, the suspect was arrested and later identified as Michael Alan Huston, 23, of Vancouver.
An affidavit revealed Huston had a pocket full of Xanax pills on him at the time. He also allegedly told deputies he had used heroin before the crash and said “I don’t know what the (expletive) happened.”
Huston was treated with Narcan by emergency responders for a possible overdose at the scene before being taken to the hospital, but according to deputies, it remains unclear if Huston was under the influence of narcotics or using a cell phone at the time of the crash.
Investigators said a backpack, believed to be Huston’s and filled with “burglary tools”, was recovered on I-5 in the area where he was arrested.
After being released from the hospital, Huston was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of felony hit and run, possession of a stolen car, possession of a controlled substance and a felony warrant for his arrest issued by the Department of Corrections.
Huston had a first appearance in Clark County Court on Thursday and his bail was set at $20,000.
Meantime, Johnson said he has already seen Harris back at work.
“I’m just out here raising money for Jesus, y’all – it was just crazy,” he said. “You don’t expect that. I’m glad that the old man’s okay, though.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
