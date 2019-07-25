PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One of FOX 12's Most Wanted was caught on camera stealing a puppy from the front yard of a southeast Portland home Wednesday evening.
The 10-month-old dark gray French Bulldog named Grissy was stolen at around 9:06 p.m. in the 12300 block of Southeast Steele Street.
Ring surveillance camera shows a man walk up to the front yard, open the gate and take Grissy. Police said the suspect is a Hispanic man wearing a bright yellow t-shirt and blue jeans.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A woman in SE Portland says a man stole her 10-month-old French Bulldog from her yard last night. Portland Police are investigating. They say the puppy is valued at $7,000 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5g9op28DtU— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 25, 2019
Grissy's owner told FOX 12 that she does not know the man who took her. The owner also said that Grissy is not mircochipped.
Police said that the French Bulldog is valued at $7,000.
Anyone with information about the theft, or recognizes the suspect, should contact police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.