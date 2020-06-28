VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking for help to catch FOX 12’s Most Wanted, who went into a Vancouver liquor store and made off with some expensive labels.
The theft was also was caught on camera. In this surveillance video, three girls are seen walking into Liquor & Wine off Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, then two boys follow right after.
The owners tell FOX 12 as soon as they came in, the employee asked for their IDs, but instead, they started grabbing bottles.
So, the worker went to call 911 and tried to stall them from leaving, but they ended up getting away with more than $2,000 worth of liquor.
“We were all heartbroken. My dad and my family work long and hard every single day to provide for our family, and the fact that someone could just come in and steal so much liquor in such a short amount of time is just ridiculous and not fair,” said Emma King, whose family owns the liquor store. “I can’t believe they had the guts to do that. It’s crazy.”
If you think you recognize anyone in the video or have any information about the case, give Vancouver police a call.
Criminals dont care about your family or how hard you work, they only care about themselves.
