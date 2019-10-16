Caught on camera: Man breaks into, steals motor home from SE Portland RV dealership

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A thief was caught on camera breaking into Family Fun RV on Southeast 82nd in Portland early Tuesday morning.
Police say the suspect stole keys and drove a motor home right off the property. The owner, Heather Harrison, says this isn’t the first time they’ve experienced crime at their dealership.
“A lot of times they break in just to get warm, have a place to sleep,” Harrison said. “Unfortunately, that comes with a lot of cigarette butts. They put them out inside the vehicles. They pee on the floors.”
But Harrison says this most recent break-in and theft is one of the worst losses they’ve had at the family-owned business. She says around 2 a.m., someone broke into a window with bars and was able to steal a phone and some other desk items.
Harrison said police responded, but she believes the same man comes back. Around 4 a.m., their security cameras show a thief breaking another window and crawling all the way inside their office.
He steals keys to drop the chain to clear the exit and then hops in a motor home and drives off.
“You definitely feel some invasion, almost of privacy, even though this is a dealership,” Harrison said. “He definitely, definitely knows what he’s doing, and he backed the RV up like he’s driven 100 RVs!”
Harrison says they’re out now about $20,000, unless someone can spot the 1996 Fleetwood Jamboree Sport that was stolen.
“I don’t have the deeper, bigger pockets," Harrison said. "I’m very small, family-owned, operated. So when we take a hit like this, it really affects our overall."
