PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tense moments were caught on camera in southeast Portland when a man in an SUV crashed into several parked cars before running someone over.
It's pretty intense.
And Friday, we heard from the man who recorded the video.
He told FOX 12 about the scary chain of events that unfolded in his neighborhood on Southeast 122nd and Foster.
And a warning, the video is startling, but just know he was able to get up and walk away.
"We were getting ready to go to the movies, to go see Toy Story 4,” Witness Jason Hay said.
It turns out Hay didn't have to go far to see a show.
"These guys came around the corner and hit like 5 cars,” he said.
That's when Hay ran down the road with his camera rolling.
"He kept trying to turn, and every time he would drive forward, he was crashing into her car,” he said.
He said a woman was in one of those cars that was hit and so was her son
"When he finally backed up far enough, she got out of the car and ran around. The other side of her car was crashed before, so her car wouldn't open, she couldn't get her kid out,” Hay said.
Thankfully Hay said mom and son are ok but, he couldn't believe what happened next.
"When he finally backed out of the car again, his passenger jumped out of the car and walked in front,” He said. “And the guy ran him over, then he backed up over him again"
It's hard to watch, but Hay said after getting hit, that man got up, and left
"The passenger walked away, the driver sat in the car for a minute, then just got out and walked away they caught both of them down at the chevron not even a block away,” he said.
It may not be a happy ending per se, but Hay said it's ending that could have been much worse.
"I can't believe the guy got out and walked away, it was amazing. I'm just glad nobody got hurt,” he said.
No word on why the man in the SUV was driving so poorly.
We haven't heard back from Portland police if he's facing any charges.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.