PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man punched a woman twice in the face in Ankeny Alley early Monday morning, in a seemingly random attack, and it was all caught on camera.
That woman says she is okay, just shocked and frightened by what happened. She says she was just walking home from the food carts at the time.
“I didn’t know what was happening, it was like it wasn’t happening to me, and I didn’t know I just felt the blow and that’s it,” she said.
The woman doesn’t want to be identified for safety reasons.
She says she has a fractured eye socket but luckily doesn’t need surgery.
“I’m alive number one, I can see,” she said.
Police say the man throwing the punches in the video is Daniel Bertrand. Bertrand was arrested on the lowest level assault charge, assault four, which is a misdemeanor. A judge ordered his release that same day.
“I didn’t understand the system worked that way,” Andrew Murdoch said. Murdoch owns District, a bar right by where this happened, and he is not happy that Bertrand is now roaming free.
“She’s never gonna be able to walk the streets without looking over her shoulder the rest of her life,” Murdoch said. “I mean, it’s heartbreaking, I’ve never seen a boxer hit that hard.”
The video is shocking to watch. This woman tells me she was walking home after getting some food, when she was punched in the face twice in Ankeny Alley. Police arrested Daniel Bertrand on the lowest level charge of assault, which is a misdeamanor. He was released the same day. pic.twitter.com/z27C4Z9t27— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 29, 2019
Business owners say Bertrand is a known transient in this area. He has been convicted of several crimes in the past five years but none of them violent.
Now, the woman who was attacked says she has many mixed emotions about it all.
“Fear, anger, sadness that our world is so fallen,” she said.
The district attorney's office says the incident is still under investigation.
And Murdoch is hoping the city and county will take notice. He says this an example of the need for better homeless and mental health services as well as stricter punishment for offenders.
