SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Surveillance video shows someone spray-painting the floor of a Salem laundromat with the word ‘trauma’ in two different places.
The business owner, Patty Monroe, tells FOX 12 the person took advantage of Salem Street Family Laundry not having anyone on duty.
She says she discovered the graffiti Friday night when she went to close up, but quickly realized it had happened an hour and a half earlier after she checked her surveillance footage.
“We showed up at 8 o’clock, like we do every night to clean up the store and lock up, and we saw it on the floor,” she said. “We just instantly went to look at the cameras.”
Monroe says they’ve had trouble with people using their store to hang out. They’ve posted signs reading “No Loitering” and “Someone Always Watching Cameras,” but it doesn’t always help.
Sometimes, she says, they’ll see remotely what’s happening and they call Salem police.
This time, though, they weren’t fast enough. The spray paint had already dried by the time Monroe got to her store but, luckily, she works at a dry cleaners and knew what would get most of the paint out.
Although faint red letters remain, she’s hoping to put this behind her.
“I just want this place to be a nice place for people to bring their kids and their family to do laundry,” said Monroe.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
