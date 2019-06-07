CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash on Highway 211 over the weekend in which he lost control of his bike, falling off it before the motorcycle hit a deputy’s patrol car.
The crash happened just outside of Molalla on Sunday shortly before 8 p.m., according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
“Incredibly, the rider and deputy were not seriously hurt,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
The dash-cam in the deputy’s patrol car recorded the crash. In the footage, the motorcyclist is seen losing control of his bike while it drifts into oncoming traffic. Deputies said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the bike when he saw the patrol car.
THREAD: Just before 8 p.m. on June 2, a motorcyclist lost control of his bike in the oncoming lane of Hwy. 211, just outside Molalla.— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 7, 2019
He fell off the motorcycle just before it smashed into our deputy’s patrol car.
Incredibly, the rider and deputy were not seriously hurt. pic.twitter.com/zdWnds3lBC
The bike went under the patrol car. Both the deputy and motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries, but both vehicles were significantly damaged. The bike was sheared into two pieces.
The sheriff’s office said Oregon State Police responded to investigate the crash and witnesses reported the motorcyclist had been riding “aggressively.” After the crash, the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was cited for reckless driving, not having a motorcycle endorsement and not having insurance.
The sheriff’s office said, “Considering the significant damage, this incident could have ended much worse for those involved.”
In response to the crash, deputies are urging extra caution as more drivers hit the road during the summer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.