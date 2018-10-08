WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Caught on camera: a Verizon phone battery appears to explode, narrowly missing a local man who was trying to fix it.
Eric Varivoda, owner of Comprite in West Linn, said a customer dropped the battery off at his electronics repair shop, because it was having problems charging his Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge phone.
Varivoda told FOX 12, he’s seen users have similar issues with that phone model but has never experienced anything quite like what he experienced last Tuesday.
In a video he recorded, you can see smoke start to rise from the battery pack. Varivoda reaches to flip the phone and suddenly sparks begin to shoot out. Soon those sparks become flames.
“It honestly looked like almost like a flame thrower, like a firework, initially, it kind of just blew up,” he said.
The flames damaged the tile floor of his shop, but Varivoda said he was able to stomp them out and keep the fire from spreading.
“My shoe got a little, a little charred. But, it’s OK,” he said.
FOX 12 reached out to Samsung for its comment on the incident. A spokesperson sent us the following statement:
"Samsung takes safety very seriously and we stand behind the quality of the millions of Galaxy devices in use in the United States. We have reached out to learn more about the specifics behind this experience and to provide support. We are aware that this device was taken to a service center that is not authorized by Samsung. We encourage all Samsung customers to only use Samsung-authorized service providers, who are trained to repair Samsung devices safely and effectively. Anyone who has questions about a Samsung product should contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG."
As for the battery that allegedly blew up, it has been sent back to Samsung. Varivoda said he hopes it will be replaced at no cost to the owner.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
