PARKLAND, WA (KPTV) - This was not your usual traffic jam.
A Washington State Patrol dashboard camera caught a small plane coming down and landing on a busy road.
The plane even came to a halt right at a traffic signal.
The pilot made an emergency landing at SR-7 and 138th Avenue in the Parkland area of Pierce County, according to WSP.
A trooper spotted the plane, made a U-turn, activated his lights and slowed down traffic in the area to create enough space for the pilot to land safely.
IMAGES: Pilot makes emergency landing on Washington road
Images courtesy WSP. Story
Troopers said the plane experienced a fuel system malfunction, but troopers were not informed about the issue before seeing the plane heading toward the street.
Nobody was hurt and troopers helped push the plane off the roadway.
While on patrol in east Pierce county, Trooper Thompson just happened to be in the right place at the right time and witnessed the plane make an emergency landing. WSP had no prior knowledge of the pilot’s complications. After 21 years with the patrol, this is a first for him. pic.twitter.com/rUwXsLT8ZJ— Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.