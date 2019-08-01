PARKLAND, WA (KPTV) - This was not your usual traffic jam.

A Washington State Patrol dashboard camera caught a small plane coming down and landing on a busy road. 

The plane even came to a halt right at a traffic signal.

The pilot made an emergency landing at SR-7 and 138th Avenue in the Parkland area of Pierce County, according to WSP.

A trooper spotted the plane, made a U-turn, activated his lights and slowed down traffic in the area to create enough space for the pilot to land safely.

Troopers said the plane experienced a fuel system malfunction, but troopers were not informed about the issue before seeing the plane heading toward the street.

Nobody was hurt and troopers helped push the plane off the roadway.

