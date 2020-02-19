PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local trucker says a driver ran her off the interstate, then pointed a gun at her in what she’s calling a road rage incident.
Part of the situation was caught on her truck’s dash camera.
Tracy Owens said she was driving her rig southbound on Interstate 5 near Tualatin Thursday around 1 p.m. when it happened.
Her GoPro was rolling as an SUV cuts in front of her truck in the center lane, then slams on the brakes. When Owens tries to move over into the left lane to avoid hitting the car, the video shows the driver cutting her off again, forcing her into the very narrow shoulder.
“It was scary,” Owens told FOX 12. “You got to be careful not to flip it over, that’s what was going through my mind. And what is he doing trying to run into my truck because it’s not going to be a good outcome.”
Owens said the situation escalated from there after she thought the person had driven out of sight.
“He snuck up on the side of me and he twisted his arm around like he had a gun and he was pointing it right at my head driving down the road,” Owens said.
At that point, Owens said she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher but had already stopped her camera to make sure the footage saved after she was forced into the shoulder, meaning whatever she saw the driver point at her was not recorded.
Of all the close calls Owens said she’s had as a semi-truck driver over the last 28 years, she said this situation was one of the most frightening.
Unfortunately, Owens said these kinds of interactions with other drivers happen more frequently than the public may think.
Owens told FOX 12 she is in the process of filing a police report.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
