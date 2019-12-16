GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A shoplifter was caught on camera getting away with hundreds of dollars in clothes from a local consignment shop.
The owner of Plato’s Closet in Gresham says three people coordinated a theft inside their store Thursday evening.
Police say the suspect, described as a woman with blonde hair, took off in a black two-door Mercedes with no plates.
The store owner, George Merkl, says the woman loaded up a basket with handfuls of merchandise.
Meanwhile, Merkl says someone she was with pulled around a car, and another person opened the car door so they could pull away from the store as quickly as possible.
“We’re trying to work hard, a lot of crazy hours and do the right thing for the community and make a living and I don’t think sometimes people realize the harm that they’re doing to their neighbors and even their own family in some cases,” Merkl said.
Merkl says he moved his consignment shop from Clackamas to Gresham earlier this year because of a significant issue with crime.
In April of 2018, security footage captured a shoplifter who turned violent.
“I took five direct blows to the head, the worst of which was to my left eye,” Merkl said.
Merkl says he has lifelong damage to his eye because of that assault.
He’s since upgraded to a $6,000 surveillance system in order to protect himself, his employees, and shoppers against more crime.
“Every time that happens it costs us dearly,” Merkl said. “It’s very difficult to continue when that happens once, let alone multiple times. It adds up very quickly.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.