Caught on camera: Suspect robs Vancouver convenience store

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A robbery at a Vancouver convenience store was caught on camera and police are asking for help tracking down the suspect.
In the video you can see a man walk up behind an employee at “Goody’s Market” on Kauffman Avenue on Sunday night.
The video shows the man forcing the woman to the front counter and then gets her to open the cash register drawer. The person then takes off with the cash on foot.
The employee was not hurt.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Vancouver police.