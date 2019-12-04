PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A theft stole a leaf blower from an auto shop in broad daylight Tuesday.
Surveillance footage shows someone stealing a leaf blower from a Jiffy Lube off Southeast Cesar Chavez and Hawthorne Boulevard.
The suspect in the parking lot of Jiffy Lube stole a leaf blower and now employees say they want the surveillance footage, so this doesn't happen to another business.
But they didn't expect this, in the surveillance footage you can see someone in a red sedan pull up and roll out with the shop's leaf blower that the shop told FOX 12 costs a couple hundred dollars.
Employee Devlin Stover said this kind of theft has never happened in broad daylight before.
“I would have to say they were definitely taking their chances, taking some risks, they definitely didn't look at traffic they just bolted out on this busy street here,” Stover said. “We don't want to see anybody else have to go through this you know taking any loss as a business in this economy is always tough.”
And Jiffy Lube does say that it reported this theft to police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.