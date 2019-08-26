CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday evening following a crash on northbound Interstate 205.
The crash occurred at around 6:45 p.m. near milepost 35, about four miles north of Vancouver.
Washington State Patrol said a 61-year-old woman was driving a green 2000 Plymouth van northbound on the right shoulder when she struck a disabled pickup truck on the shoulder and flipped the van onto its top.
Jayson Faught was behind the van and posted video taken by his passenger on Facebook. In the video, the van can be seen drifting to the side of the road before crashing into the pickup truck.
The woman in the van was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
WSP said two people in the truck were injured, but they were not transported to the hospital.
According to WSP, driving under the influence charges are pending for the driver of the van.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.