PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A thief struck a Portland bicycle shop over the weekend, and the theft was caught on camera.
The owner of 503 BMX, located at 12306 Southeast Powell Boulevard, says a suspect cut through a fence, then used a propane tank from a forklift to bust down the door to his shop on Saturday morning.
It took the suspect just two minutes to get away with a custom bike and several pieces of memorabilia from cases in the shop.
"It's always a hard hit and it's frustrating to say the least. It's just kinda of - the way I see it is, it's not a matter if it happens but a matter when, and I do my best to protect what I worked so hard to get and it still happens," said owner Cory Colvill. "I just have to go back and reinforce those areas that are weak and keep moving forward."
Colvill told FOX 12 he got to the shop just a minute after the suspect left.
Anyone with information about the theft, or recognizes the suspect, is asked to contact Portland police.
