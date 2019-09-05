PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A southeast Portland business is left cleaning up a mess after thieves broke through the front door Wednesday.
Photos posted to the Portland Mercado's Facebook page show the break-in.
The Portland Mercado is a popular Latin American marketplace located on Southeast Foster Road.
According to the Facebook post, the only business that was broken into was Qué Bacano, Sabor Colombiano's indoor bakery, but the property damage will be costly to repair.
The post also mentions that police have said break-ins like this have been on the rise and neighbors should be vigilant.
The break-in happened just days before the Mercado's biggest event of the year - Taste of Latinoamérica - Sabor de Latinoamérica.
Police told FOX 12 they are investigating the break-in.
Anyone who recognizes the thieves, or has more information, should contact the police non-emergency line 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.
