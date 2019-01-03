PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews are investigating after three semi-trucks caught fire in southeast Portland Thursday morning.
Surveillance video from VH Truck Service, located at 11225 Southeast Foster Road, shows the moment the fire started.
The fire appears to have sparked in the cab of one of the trucks. The flames then spread to other trucks near it.
VH Truck Service is an auto repair shop, and workers told FOX 12 the truck that caught fire had been sitting there waiting for repairs for about a week.
FOX 12 spoke with the Daniil Shapovalov who saw the flames when he came into work.
"I came in in the morning and this very first truck was blazing fire and this second truck was about quarter to half way in," said Shapovalov.
Fire crews were concerned the flames would spread to the building, but they were able to keep that from happening.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
