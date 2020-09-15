MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A terrifying ordeal was caught on camera as a tree fell on an Oregon State Police trooper’s car in a wildfire evacuation zone.
Oregon State Police shared the dashcam video on social media Tuesday.
Police said the trooper was driving on Highway 22 in a Level 3 evacuation zone, responding to a call.
As the trooper drove down the highway, a large tree came down right in front of him and slammed into the patrol car.
Fortunately, the trooper was not injured, “but it could have been so much worse,” according to OSP.
Evacuation areas are closed to the public. These areas are deemed unsafe. Dash-cam video of Trooper responding to a call, when his vehicle was struck by a falling tree- https://t.co/lk3dlriSMhContact your County for more info on evacuation area access. pic.twitter.com/5bh0d01Z3y— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) September 15, 2020
OSP reminded people that this shows how dangerous the wildfire zones are throughout the region.
“These areas are deemed unsafe,” according to OSP.
Law enforcement, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon National Guard are some of the entities manning roadblocks around the state.
“Public Safety personnel are working as quickly and efficiently as we can to make these areas safe for residents to return,” according to OSP.
More: Evacuation links by county.
