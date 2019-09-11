PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bird in a bad spot was rescued thanks to the help of TriMet and PGE workers.
A TriMet worker spotted something stuck in razor wire fencing Sunday evening at a PGE facility across the street from TriMet’s Center Street headquarters on Southeast 17th Avenue.
The worker first thought it was a black trash bag that got stuck in the wire on a gusty day. But as he went closer, he noticed flapping wings.
It turned out a crow was trapped in the sharp fencing.
The employee immediately attempted to save the bird, but the crow was too high up. Another employee joined in the effort and used a board to try and reach the crow.
As they were giving it their best effort, a PGE worker saw what was happening and drove over with his vehicle, which had a boom lift on it.
The PGE lineman went up in the lift and within seconds he freed the crow’s foot from the razor wire.
A TriMet spokesperson said the crow’s foot was bleeding, but it flew to the ground, hobbled around for a bit and then flew away, joining a group of nearby birds.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
