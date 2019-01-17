PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The owner of a repair shop is asking for the public's help after surveillance video caught a man stealing a truck from his business.
Surveillance video from last Saturday shows a man breaking into Wayne's Mobile RV Repair, located at 17108 Southeast Division Street. The man is seen stealing a black Ford F-150 and driving it through a locked fence.
The owner of the shop, Wayne Baldwin, said there were tools in the truck as well.
"I had a phone call around 3 a.m. Neighbor across the street stated that he heard a loud noise and said my front gate was sitting out in the middle of the street on Division," said Baldwin.
Surveillance video also shows the vehicle that the suspect arrived in, and another person driving away in it after the man took the truck.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
