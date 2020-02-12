PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Home surveillance cameras last week captured a van smashing into the garage of a home in northeast Portland.
Matt Cuda, who lives at the home, says he got an alert on his phone early in the morning.
"When I reviewed it, I could see someone, they'd actually driven into the garage," Cuda said.
The video shows the van driving into the garage and backing out. Cuda says he wasn't home at the time but rushed back to see the damage.
The impact broke the garage door, smashed glass, and left some lingering evidence: a side mirror.
Cuda's home on Northeast 92nd Avenue has a long driveway. The garage is set back deep from the road, so he doesn't understand how or why this happened to his garage.
"It is completely random and I don't know why I was chosen for it, I don't know if I did something to somebody, but I don't recognize the person, I don't recognize the van," Cuda said.
Cuda says he contacted Portland police, but there hasn't been much traction on the case. He says the damage is worth thousands, but it's costing more than just dollars.
"It's taken a toll on me," Cuda said. "I do feel uncomfortable and it's always what's next. What could happen? You know the guy's still out there, again, we don't know his reasoning, so where do you go from that?"
Portland police say there are no suspects leads right now.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.