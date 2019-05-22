WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A Woodburn truck dealership is asking for help tracking down a man who was caught on camera stealing an SUV from their lot.
Workers at Xtreme Truck Sales on South Pacific Highway say the theft happened last Friday. They say a man captured in surveillance photos came in around 3 p.m. and looked at a black 1999 Dodge Durango.
The SUV was switched on, but when the salesperson wasn’t looking, the suspect swapped the key with a similar key, the dealership says. Then, after business closed, the man came back and used the key he’d stolen to unlock the Dodge and drive away, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirms.
Security video shows the suspect driving south away from the dealership.
Deputies have not identified the suspect and say anyone with additional information should contact them.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.