PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s a rough start to the year for a Portland tattoo removal business. Thieves walked in, and then walked right out with some pricey equipment.
It wasn't the busiest day for Cascade Medical Spa and Tattoo Removal Center on Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
“It was a pretty slow day, we only had four or five customers,” said owner Forrest Smith.
So on New Year's Eve, Smith and his company went without a receptionist.
“They walked around while my practitioner was in the back doing a treatment and they stole our payment processing unit,” Smith said.
It’s a unit he says the thieves can't do anything with.
“It’s useless to them,” said Smith. “They can't re-sell it on the street. It's got a merchant ID that's tied back to our business. It's worthless to them.”
And a camera was watching it all just feet away.
“Apparently either they don't know, didn't care or they're just too stupid,” said Smith.
A nearby business says car break-ins were reported around the same time. There was some evidence of smashed glass on the ground.
Smith says unfortunately he's not surprised his business was targeted.
“We got a nice area, nice businesses, but the surrounding area brings in some dregs and they see this as a hotspot for them to hit up,” he said.
According to police, the men are both between 30 and 50 years old. One had a close shaved brown beard and weighs around 270 pounds, while the other had a light-colored goatee and a slim build.
Smith says the men took off in a newer black Mercedes SUV.
If you recognize either of the men in the video, call Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.