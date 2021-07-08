PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fire investigators have determined the cause of the deadly 4 alarm fire at 2226 Northeast Weidler during the morning of July 4 to be fireworks. Two people died in the fire and one person is still in critical condition.
FOX 12 spoke with investigators and they say that with the cause of this fire determined, this is still just the beginning of the investigation. Fire officials said they couldn’t release any information about suspects or what kinds of fireworks started this fire.
They said they were able to determine that the ignition source of the fire was a dumpster in the carport under the apartment building. They weren’t able to release any information about how or why those fireworks were in the dumpster.
Fireworks were banned in the city of Portland when this fire sparked on the fourth of July. Fire officials say they are happy that this new information could provide at least some kind of answer to the many families who have been affected by this fire.
”There’s a sense of relief that we can provide this answer for the families. First and foremost, we know that they’re looking for the what. So to be able to provide this answer in this timely of a fashion, I think we’re all a little bit relieved yet. But again, we know the work is just ahead of us, this is just a small piece. So, it’s time for us to really get to work and get to the bottom of it,” Lieutenant Fire Investigator Jason Anderson, said.
The fire department says the many people who have come forward with information have been extremely helpful in their investigation. They are continuing to urge people who may know anything, no matter how small, to come forward with that information.
As of Thursday, Portland Fire & Rescue does still have control of the building and this investigation. When they wrap up at the site, it will be turned back over to the owner. Tips can be provided to 50-823-info, or left with the Portland Police Bureau or Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
