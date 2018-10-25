MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon medical examiner has determined the death of Arizona man whose body was found on Mt. Hood earlier this month was accidental.
David Yaghmourian, 30, was last seen on the morning of Oct. 8 as he and a friend were hiking the Timberline Trail. According to deputies, Yaghmourian sustained an injury to his leg and stopped to rest, while his friend returned to the lodge.
Search and rescue crews began looking for Yaghmourian that night after he did not return.
On Oct. 11, Yaghmourian's body was found. A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said his body was discovered outside of their search area about a half-mile east of Silcox Hut and 1.84 miles northeast and uphill from Timberline Lodge.
According to the sheriff's office, a medical examiner determined that the manner of death was accidental. He died from a combination of environmental exposure and altitude-induced cerebral and pulmonary edema.
Investigators believe Yaghmourian may have missed a turn and headed much higher up the mountain.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
