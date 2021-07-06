THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - A fire that broke out at the marina in The Dalles just before midnight on July 3 destroyed eight houseboats and sank four boats.
“I saw a good glow in the sky it was certain that we had an active fire going on,” Bob Palmer,the Fire Chief for Mid Columbia Fire & Rescue, said. Palmer said when he and about 30 other firefighters arrived, their biggest concern was making sure the fire didn’t spread to the others homes and boats.
“The winds were blowing, not like they were during the day that day they had calmed down a little bit so that was fortunate for us and we were able to keep the embers from spreading over to the C Finger,” Palmer said. He also said that over the past few years, firefighters have worked with the marina to make things safer in case of fire, like moving the electrical that used to be overhead.
“They actually put in a stand pipe system so previously when the stand pipe system wasn’t here we would have had to extend hose lines from the dock, or the ramp that we came in on to the fingers,” Palmer said. “It was extremely crucial and critical based on the fact that it would have slowed things down in a fashion that we would have had to stretch more lines, far more man power intensive.” Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire and everyone is accounted for. Palmer said the material out here could have contributed to why this went up in flames so fast.
“There’s foam involved, there’s fiberglass involved, the dry wood over time, the sun bakes it and dries the wood out. You have finishes on the wood because it’s a marine environment therefore you have finishes and varnishes that will burn more readily,” he said. The chief also said that because of how extensive the damage is, they may actually never be able to determine a cause.
