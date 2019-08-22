PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tens of thousands of runners will hit the streets Friday to participate in the world’s largest relay race, which begins on Mt. Hood and on the Oregon coast.
Part of the Hood to Coast route runs along Highway 30 from Northwest Front Avenue in Portland up to Pittsburg Road in Saint Helens, a section of road where officials say they see a lot of traffic and big rigs passing through.
They’re asking drivers, runners and anyone else who might be on the road during the Hood to Coast event to keep safety at top of mind and to watch out for each other.
Organizers say more than 12,000 runners will cover the approximately 200-mile event this year, which includes the loud and busy stretch of Highway 30 from St. Johns to St. Helens.
Joy Winklehake says she was in a minor accident on that section of road a few years ago during the Hood to Coast event. She says she plans to stay away this year and hopes everyone on the road is prepared.
“If you don’t have to be on the road, don’t, and if you do, have patience,” Winklehake said.
People in the area can expect to see runners from all hours of day, starting early Friday morning to Saturday night. Drivers should expect delays and are warned to take it slow and watch for runners.
